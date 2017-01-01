Brazil’s Ronaldo posts brilliant response to Toni Kroos’ New Year’s trolling

Well, 2017 is off to a roaring start. Toni Kroos opened up the year with a shot at Brazil, referencing Germany’s dismantling in the 2014 World Cup semifinals. The quick version: He posted a picture using the 1-7 score line to fill in the final two digits of the new year.

It was creative, for sure. But for every quality trolling job, there’s an even better response. Brazilian legend Ronaldo, El Fenomeno, fired right back at Kroos on Facebook.

Fatality? Fatality. Ronaldo even called Kroos out! Forget about the semifinal humiliation in 2014, El Fenomeno went full final on the German, pointing out Brazil’s 2-0 win in the 2002 World Cup final. Kroos left the lane wide open and one of Brazil’s best players of all time took the layup.

With La Liga on winter break, Kroos and Real Madrid don’t play again until Jan. 4, but the German has already taken an L in 2017.

