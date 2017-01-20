Watch Robert Lewandowski’s world-class volley to rescue Bayern vs. Freiburg

The Bundesliga is back from their winter break, and, perhaps more importantly, so is Robert Lewandowski. In case you were worried that Lewy spent his time off doing anything that’d interfere with his skills, fear not. The Polish dynamo is well and good, racking up a brace against Freiburg on Friday.

His second goal was an absolute thing of beauty.

How did he do that? 😱 Lewandowski's second goal of the night gives Bayern Munich the three points! #SCFFCB https://t.co/23L7JAJwSb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 20, 2017

How? HOW? He somehow managed to control the ball with his chest, flick the ball up with his right boot and roll a volley with his left — while in dense traffic. Oh, and it was during stoppage time as Bayern were staring dropped points right in the face.

Splitting the points wouldn’t have killed Bayern in the title chase, but it certainly could have tightened things up. RB Leipzig are close enough in second place with a six-point gap and a game in hand. That lead would’ve been four points if Bayern settled for a draw — but then Lewandowski happened.

As far as late winners go, this one is tough to beat.

The Bundesliga is back, baby!

