Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid renew rivalry on Champions League semifinal stage

For a fourth straight season, Spanish capital rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet on the Champions League knockout stage, with the two renewing their acquaintances in the first leg of the semifinals at Real's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (2:45 p.m., FS1).

Real Madrid has beaten Atletico Madrid twice in the final in the last three years, sandwiching a quarterfinal matchup in 2015, which was also won by Real. Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos will be out for some cathartic revenge–and a place in the June 3 final in Cardiff–but it won't come easy. The club's robust back line is facing an injury crisis, with Jose Gimenez and Juanfran Torres ruled out for the first leg.

Real Madrid isn't at full capacity either, with Gareth Bale ruled out for the semifinals with his calf injury, but the club boasts plenty of attacking firepower in his place, through quarterfinal hero Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a host of others. Defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo will be tasked with contributing in the attack as well, while keeping a lid on the dangerous Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez, with Atleti seeking valuable away goals and a road result at the home of its hated neighbor.

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.

This article originally appeared on