The Premier League’s winter schedule is going to get a lot more congested

Instead of lightening the load around the holidays next year, the Premier League is prepared to double down on fixture congestion for 2017-18. Despite the numerous protestations from EPL managers, next season’s “festive period” apparently is set to be extremely busy.

That’s because the Premier League intends to squeeze six matchdays into a window similar to the one that managers bemoaned was already too congested this season. Chelsea and Tottenham’s match on Wednesday wrapped up the aforementioned “festive period,” which started on Dec. 17. During that window, Premier League teams each played four fixtures.

A draft for next season, which the Premier League confirmed to BBC Sport, indicates six rounds of matches could be played in a similar timeframe. That means teams could conceivably play six matches in 17 days. Here’s a table look at the potential schedule:

That is just under one-sixth of a season jammed into half of a month. What’s the reasoning for increasing the already jammed holiday period? With a World Cup to be played in 2018, the Premier League is obligated to end the season earlier than usual. Ending the season early during a World Cup year gives England’s manager more time to prepare the England national team for the summer tournament. It also gives the EPL the headache of trying to find rearrange the displaced matches in a condensed schedule.

In the event of cramming them into the festive period, it’s unlikely the Premier League would burn all 10 matches on each of the six matchdays. Television rightsholders, at the very least, would clamor for multiple start dates/times for matches each particular matchday. We’d probably have a schedule similar to the past few weeks, albeit with even more matches scattered around. Of course, staggering the games could (and likely would) result in more inequities in terms of rest time for teams.

Just this past week, several teams had to play two matches in three days during New Year’s weekend. Others, like Chelsea, were blessed with extra days of rest between fixtures. Striking a balance seemed difficult enough for the Premier League when it had just four ties to worry about.

Now, with the possible addition of two more fixtures, it’s doubtful ANY team will find time to recover. Of course, none of this is finalized. We won’t know how the schedule shakes out until it’s confirmed in June. Even then, final dates for matches are subject to change beyond the June announcement.

Either way, plenty of Premier League players and managers will be anxious to see just how busy they’ll be next winter.