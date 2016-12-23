Pietro Pellegri just tied the Serie A record for youngest ever player at 15 years old

Just a couple months ago, Moise Kean became the first player born in the 2000s to debut in Serie A, and now Genoa youngling named Pietro Pellegri has become joint youngest ever to make his debut in the Italian league.

Pellegri came on for Tomas Rincon in the 88th minute against Torino at the age of 15 years and 280 days. With his appearance, he ties Amedeo Amadei’s record, set a full 80 years before, in 1936. Most players in Italy haven’t even made an appearance for their club’s Primavera side at that age, but Pellegri, who former manager Gianpiero Gasperino described as ‘the New Messi’ is now a full-fledged member of the first team squad.

While he may not be the new Messi, Italy under-17 international, Pellegri has drawn comparisons to Italian legend Christian Vieri. An imposing figure already at age 15, he stands at 6-foot-2 with an eye for goal that’s seen him quickly rise through the ranks at Genoa.

This probably won’t be the last we’re hearing of this kid.