Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he ‘must leave’ Dortmund in the summer to take next step

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is making it pretty clear that he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The striker told French radio that his taking the next step in his career requires that he leave the German club.

“If I want to reach the next level, I must leave in the summer,” said the striker. “Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise.”

Aubameyang has never hid that Real Madrid is his dream club and even admitted to promising his grandfather he would play for the Merengues one day, but he’s recently backed off that somewhat. While he acknowledges that he’d like to play for Real Madrid, he’s said that he’s not intent on joining the club and would be open to going elsewhere.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked to Aubameyang, to go along with Real Madrid. None have been especially serious and no club has put in a bid for Aubameyang yet, but that appears likely to change in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have sold their best players before and if Aubameyang is intent on leaving, odds are they will make a deal happen. It won’t come cheap, though, with €80 million having been tossed out as a potential valuation.

Aubameyang has 20 goals in 22 matches for BVB this season and found the back of the net 39 times last season, so he’s proven he’s one of the best goal scorers in the world. It’s just a matter of who he’ll be scoring those goals for next year.