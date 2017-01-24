Dortmund say if someone bids big on Aubameyang, they’d have to listen

Borussia Dortmund executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admits that if a monster bid came in for prized striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club would have to listen.

“With an €80 million offer, I would be thinking about [club president] Reinhard Rauball and [sporting director] Michael Zorc – if we had one [an offer], we would have to get together with Pierre-Emerick [to discuss it],” Watzke said to Kicker TV, via Goal.com.

The 27-year-old striker has long been linked with a move away from Dortmund, and it looks as though they’re ready to cash in on his ascendancy. Aubameyang has stated his desire to take on a new challenge, but only at a handful of clubs deemed big enough. The first team that comes to mind? Real Madrid, of course.

Dortmund appear to have made contingency plans should Aubameyang leave, too. The club recently snapped up up-and-coming striker Alexander Isak. Dortmund aren’t under intense pressure to accept just any old bid for their Gabonese striker, however. He’s under contract until June 2020, so there’s no threat of Dortmund losing him for nothing — a la Robert Lewandowski.

Averaging more than a goal per Bundesliga match this season, Aubameyang has been as advertised after a breakout 2014/15 season. It would take a hefty sum to prize Auba away from BVB, and Watzke acknowledges as much. Whether or not a big club ponies up enough cash to open the discussion remains to be seen. But if they do, Dortmund look ready to listen.