Watch Paul Pogba freestyle to a Grandmaster Flash beat as Antoine Griezmann dances along

Paul Pogba is a man of many talents. This much we know. We also know that Pogba is very much into the rap scene. UK rapper Stormzy was the one that blew the lid off of Pogba’s blockbuster transfer to Manchester United this summer, so it stands to reason that Pogba himself might dabble in the lyrical arts.

Now, we have confirmation of Pogba’s prowess, courtesy of a video Telefoot released showing the Frenchman dropping bars to Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message” instrumental.

Amazing. Everything about it is amazing. Pogba rapping is the highlight, of course, but there’s so much more. Antoine Griezmann joining in with some half-hearted body pops. Their matching Superfriends-inspired pillows. It’s all tremendous.

Unfortunately, I’m not fluent in French so I have no idea what he’s saying. What I can discern is that at some point he says some lines about the Wales vs. Belgium game on TV, and that Yannick Carrasco must be up to something. The footage was filmed during this summer’s Euro 2016, which didn’t end the way France would have hoped but doesn’t seem to have gotten Pogba too down in the dumps.

Enjoying my day off 😎with #reversechallenge😜🔥@shmateo_ #neverfollow A video posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:56am PST

Can we just become best friends already? Griezmann can come too, of course. And bring Patrice Evra while you’re at it.

