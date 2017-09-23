Panetolikos beats stumbling Panathinaikos 2-0 in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Panathinaikos failed to win for the fourth time in five rounds when it lost to host Panetolikos 2-0 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Panetolikos’ first win of the season moved it up to ninth.

Panathinaikos, which began the season with two points deducted due to fan trouble, was 13th.

On Thursday, Panathinaikos owner and businessman Yiannis Alafouzos announced he was leaving, calling for fans to invest in the club.

Also, Platanias scored its own first win, beating host Apollon 1-0, and Atromitos defeated Lamia 3-0.