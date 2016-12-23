Oscar set to become latest star heading to China for big payday

Oscar is the latest star headed for China, with a stunning reported £60 million transfer fee set for the January transfer window.

According to multiple reports, Oscar’s move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG will bring in the highest transfer fee the Blues’ have ever gotten, and the fourth-highest ever paid to a Premier League club.

On top of his reported £60 million transfer fee, various outlets report his salary will be between £350,000 and £500,000 per week. Either way, it’s a massive increase from his current £90,000-per-week wages in Chelsea.

“I’m very happy to sign for SIPG,” Oscar said in a statement. “This is an important day for me to join my new family in China. Thanks to everybody as SIPG and I cannot wait to meet you at the club and to win new titles.”

For Oscar, the payday in the Chinese Super League comes as he has fallen out of favor with manager Antonio Conte in Chelsea. Oscar, 25, has not featured for the Premier League leaders since September, and with Conte’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation, there hasn’t been a starting role for the Brazilian international.

Of course, Oscar is only the latest star who has been lured to China with huge amounts of cash. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Carlos Tevez will soon because the highest-paid player in the world when he is reportedly paid almost $800,000 per week.

Oscar may not set a new record for his payment, but his record transfer for Chelsea is enough. Chelsea’s previous record fee received came with David Luiz when to Paris Saint-Germain for £50 million. The Premier League record, which still stands, is the $85 million that went to Tottenham Hotspur to transfer Gareth Bale to Real Madrid.

