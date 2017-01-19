USMNT’s Omar Gonzalez ‘worried’ about Donald Trump’s presidency

At noon local time on Friday, Donald Trump will swear his oath of office as the 45th President of the United States. At a news conference, United States national team defender Omar Gonzalez didn’t hold back his feelings about the new American president.

Gonzalez, speaking in Mexico ahead of a match for Pachuca, said there’s concern in both the U.S. and Mexico regarding Trump’s presidency.

“I didn’t vote for him. There’s fear here in Mexico, but there’s also fear in the United States,” Gonzalez said, via Goal. “There are a lot of people who didn’t want him to be their president, but that’s how things go.”

The fear arises from controversial comments Trump made during his campaign, some of which were aimed at immigrants.

“Hopefully the way he talked in the campaign, hopefully he’s not going to keep talking like this and will treat people as they should be treated,” Gonzalez, a Dallas native, said.

In the United States national team mix since his senior debut in 2010 and a member of the 2014 World Cup team, Gonzalez also expressed skepticism about Trump’s governmental appointments.

“But I’m a bit worried about the people he’s put in place: A lot of rich people with a lot of money who don’t have any idea how poor people live their lives or their values.”

Gonzalez played with the LA Galaxy in MLS from 2009-15 before joining Pachuca in Liga MX in December 2015.

