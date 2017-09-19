New England Revolution fire coach Jay Heaps

FILE - In this July 31, 2016, file photo, New England Revolution head coach Jay Heaps takes the field before an MLS soccer game against Orlando City in Orlando, Fla. The Revolution announced Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that Heaps had been fired and that assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2017 MLS season. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The New England Revolution have fired coach Jay Heaps, who had been with the team as a player or coach for 15 seasons.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over for the rest of the season.

The Revolution had been within a point of playoff position before losing back-to-back games by a combined score of 10-1.

Under Heaps, the Revolution made the playoffs three times and reached the MLS Cup in 2014. In all, he had a 75-81-43 regular-season record and was 4-3-1 in the playoffs.

Before coaching, Heaps was a defender who appeared in 243 games for the Revolution and won four Eastern Conference championships from 2001-09. He was part of the team that reached the U.S. Open Cup Final three times, including a 2007 victory.