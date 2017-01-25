Watch the beautiful curler that knocked Cote d’Ivoire out of AFCON

Star-laden and defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cote d’Ivoire fell out of the tournament on Tuesday, losing 1-0 against Morocco. The goal that officially sealed their fate was a thing of beauty, however.

Morocco’s Rachid Alioui locked his country’s quarterfinals spot — and kept the Ivorians out — with this gem of a curling long-range strike.

An absolute peach from Rachid Alioui gives @FIFCI_tweet everything to do. #CAN2017 🍑 https://t.co/NIgIt9CRl5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 24, 2017

The Cote d’Ivoire defense stands off of Alioui, ensuring the 24-year old forward doesn’t get a run at goal. There’s just one problem, though: the space gives Alioui plenty of room to shoot. And shoot, he does. It’s a pearler into the far corner, and it all but dooms the defending champs.

Cote d’Ivoire shoulder a lot of the blame for flaming out of AFCON. The Ivorians are a squad full of stars, and yet they failed to register a single group-stage win. Of course, being so reliant on big names gave them precious little time to practice in earnest, but Alioui’s dagger certainly didn’t help their cause, either.