Under fire referee Mike Dean set to drop a level and officiate Championship match

After a run of dicey decisions in high-profile Premier League matches, embattled referee Mike Dean is stepping away from the spotlight. Both Dean and the referees union in England, the PGMOL, agreed that he should be assigned a less prominent match this weekend, per the Telegraph.

As a result, Dean won’t handle his usual Premier League duty and instead will take charge of Barnsley vs. Leeds in the Championship. The decision comes on the heels of a string of questionable decisions while in charge of matches. Perhaps the most glaring set of decisions came earlier this month as West Ham hosted Manchester United. Dean sent off West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli, but the FA later rescinded the red card. West Ham fans were also left feeling hard done after a goal scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked to be offside in the match.

Now, amid a torrent of criticism, Dean — who is still regarded as one of the game’s best officials — will handle the Championship tie. Of course, not everyone is on board with the move.

I feel absolutely terrible for Leeds and Barnsley, no1 should have mike dean as the ref.. — Red (@The_Real_RED732) January 17, 2017

