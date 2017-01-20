Memphis Depay is pumped for his move to Lyon after rough Man United spell

Memphis Depay has officially left Manchester United (for now), joining Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on a transfer that was finalized on Friday. The deal, which Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said cost the club €16 million euros initially and could reach €25 million, brings Depay to the club on a four-year contract. The contract also includes a buy-back option of approximately €35 million for the Red Devils.

Depay never settled in with Manchester United following his £31 million transfer from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015, and found himself largely on the periphery under Jose Mourinho this season. The move to Ligue 1 should afford the forward, who is still just 22 years old, ample opportunity to revive his career.

He certainly appears geared up for the change of scenery, posting this video to social media:

Given the No. 9 jersey at Lyon, Depay is clearly expected to contribute on a regular basis at the French club. When asked about his options about the move out of Manchester, Depay said “a couple of other clubs were interested” but Lyon sealed the deal.

“I just want to show everybody what I’m capable of. I did in the past and I didn’t show it every time at Manchester,” Depay said. “I want to score goals and get that feeling back again, to play in a full stadium.”

With Lyon on the hunt to sneak into the Champions League and Depay looking to kick-start his career, it looks like a happy fit.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.