Mascot makes an unlikely hero in best goalkeeping moment of the weekend

Meet Vovo. He is the official mascot of Ceara Sporting Club in Brazil.

As far as mascots go, he’s a bit of an odd one — he is basically just a bearded old man with a giant head.

Eu ouvi que a Feijoada da Arrancada vai entrar de noite adentro? É isso mesmo! Fotos: Christian Alekson/cearasc.com #FeijoadaDaArrancada #CearáSC #Sunset A photo posted by CearaSC (@cearasc) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

But on Sunday against Fortaleza, Vovo got a chance to shine and prove to the world he’s still got it.

He didn’t disappoint:

PQP, É O MELHOR GOLEIRO DO BRASIL, MASCOTE! pic.twitter.com/Rz0KLX6sdf — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) January 22, 2017

Yep, that is Vovo making a diving “save” of sorts, ensuring that his moment didn’t pass him by. Notice how he is in a ready stance and tracking the ball the entire time before lunging after it.

The old, giant-headed man has got hops and if Ceara ever need a backup goalkeeper, they know where to look.

