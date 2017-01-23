Mascot makes an unlikely hero in best goalkeeping moment of the weekend

Meet Vovo. He is the official mascot of Ceara Sporting Club in Brazil.

As far as mascots go, he’s a bit of an odd one — he is basically just a bearded old man with a giant head.

But on Sunday against Fortaleza, Vovo got a chance to shine and prove to the world he’s still got it.

He didn’t disappoint:

Yep, that is Vovo making a diving “save” of sorts, ensuring that his moment didn’t pass him by. Notice how he is in a ready stance and tracking the ball the entire time before lunging after it.

The old, giant-headed man has got hops and if Ceara ever need a backup goalkeeper, they know where to look.

