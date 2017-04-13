Marc Bartra out 4 weeks after being injured in bombing of Borussia Dortmund team bus

Marc Bartra will be sidelined for four weeks, Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The defender suffered a broken radial bone in his right arm that required surgery when the Borussia Dortmund team bus was bombed on Tuesday. The incident forced UEFA to postpone that day’s Champions League match until Wednesday, although Tuchel was upset that the team wasn’t given more time. BVB went on to lose the first leg of their quarterfinal tie to Monaco, 3-2.

Bartra was the only Borussia Dortmund player injured in the bombing. The injuries he suffered were not especially serious, however the surgery and trauma from such a horrible incident raised questions about how long he would be out.

Bartra took to social media after the surgery to assure fans he was doing alright and the club said he watched Wednesday’s match on TV. All in all, it appears as if Bartra is doing as well as could be hoped, and Tuchel said he could play now if he could.

“It looks like Marc Bartra will return to the team in four weeks,” Tuchel told reporters. “He’d like to play now already.”

If Bartra does return in four weeks, he might be able to play in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Of course, that’s also dependent on BVB coming back and advancing past Monaco. He would also be able to play in the DFB Pokal final, again if Dortmund can advance that far.