Marc Bartra posts first comments since being injured in Dortmund bus bombing

Marc Bartra appears to be doing well and is in good spirits after Tuesday’s bombing of the Borussia Dortmund team bus left him with injuries that required surgery. The defender’s surgery was successful and, on Wednesday, he took to Instagram in his first pub words since the incident.

The caption read:

Hello everybody! As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match! #HejaBVB

It’s great to see Bartra doing well. He broke the radial bone and had debris in his hand that had to be removed, but those were the only confirmed injuries he or anyone else on the team suffered. Considering how scary the situation is, and that Bartra is home, moving about and smiling, that is good news.

The bombing occurred before Borussia Dortmund was set to take on Monaco in the Champions League quarterfinals. The match was later postponed and will be played on Wednesday. Bartra won’t be at the stadium less than 24 hours after surgery, but the club did say that he “is doing well given the circumstances” (translated from German) and would watch the game on TV.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Marc.

