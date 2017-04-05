Manchester United’s top four hopes are dying because they can’t win at home

Manchester United were supposed to be back in the top four this season. They had added Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to their squad and had Jose Mourinho at the helm. Everything was in place for the Red Devils to book their spot in the Champions League, where they could once again make their claim to being one of the world’s top clubs.

Instead, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Manchester United finish in the top four. Their hopes aren’t dead, at least not yet, but it’s close. And it’s entirely because they’ve been unable to rack up wins at Old Trafford.

Yes, Manchester United’s struggles have come at home.

The Red Devils have been excellent away from Old Trafford, going 8-2-3, good enough for third best in all of the Premier League. That’s 27 points from 13 matches, a terrific mark and one plenty good enough to get the Red Devils into the top four.

But at Old Trafford, Manchester United are a mere 6-1-9. Losing only once is nice, but that’s only been good for 27 points from 16 matches, which is the 10th best road mark in the Premier League. Not only is that unacceptable for a team with top four aspirations, it’s worse than their away record.

The Red Devils aren’t doomed to a failed season, especially with the Europa League offering them a path into next season’s Champions League, but there’s no doubting that their Premier League campaign has been a massive let down. Some will point to Mourinho and his failings, especially in failing to sort out his midfield early in the season. That Pogba hasn’t been the best player in the league has disappointed many who expected more from the world’s most expensive player. And the simple mistakes made throughout the midfield and defense won’t escape blame. Those are all things that need to get better next season, but they weren’t problems so big that Manchester United couldn’t have finished in the top four. Their road form shows that they are good enough, but their play at home has been horrific, and that’s what it has come down to.

So when Everton came to Old Trafford on Tuesday, days after Mourinho said the team needed results or they would have to abandon their top four dreams, it’s no wonder they struggled. The Red Devils were at home, and that’s been a recipe for disaster this season. They fell behind, and while Old Trafford went wild when the Red Devils were given a late penalty kick to earn them a draw, that’s all it was — a draw. It wasn’t a win, which is what teams should expect at home and what Manchester United needed to make a move on the top four. It was another home failure.

Mentions of Old Trafford are usually followed by reverence. It’s the biggest club ground in all of England, where The Busby Babes played and where Sir Alex Ferguson built the most dominant club of the Premier League era. It was where the Red Devils were nearly unbeatable, with a confident squad, the crowd backing them and even some good luck (hello, Fergie Time). But that’s not the case anymore.

This season, The Theater of Dreams is where Manchester United’s bid for the top four died.