Watch as fans spill onto pitch ahead of Lyon vs. Besiktas to avoid firecrackers in the stands

Crowd disorder delayed the start of Lyon’s match against Besiktas in the Europa League quarterfinals, as fans spilled out onto the pitch in the fracas. According to Lyon, “Projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the top of the stands forced fans to take refuge on the lawn …”

Fans from both sides fought earlier in the day in Lyon, per AP.

The latest incident a fan violence follows suit in an unfortunate week where pre-match incidents have become commonplace. On Wednesday, Leicester City fans clashed with police in Madrid. Tuesday saw Borussia Dortmund’s team bus hit with explosives in Germany.

As a result, UEFA has heightened security at their matches but that hasn’t seemed to make much of a difference. The match, officially supposed to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET, was held for about 45 minutes before finally kicking off.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: