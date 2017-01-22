Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combined for a beautiful counter-attack goal

Here’s the year’s hottest take yet: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are good.

Don’t vibe with me? Here’s evidence.

What vision, what finish, WHAT A PLAY! @FCBarcelona double their lead. https://t.co/tQDeTHb1jB — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 22, 2017

That’s about as brutally and beautifully efficient as a counter-attack gets. The ball’s won inside Barcelona’s half, delivered to Messi’s feet, and the little Argentine takes a quick trip down the pitch with his good friend Mr. Suarez, inevitably ending with the ball in the back of Eibar’s net.

The swiftness of the counter is something special, but the real gem of this move? Suarez’s inch-perfect ball delivered diagonally over the top of Eibar’s stretched back line to nestle at Messi’s feet as he tumbles full speed down the field. It’s a work of art.

All Messi has to do is poke it past the helpless ‘keeper, and Barca are 2-0 up. Making difficult skill look so very simple is a gift few possess, but it would appear the Blaugrana may be hogging a little bit of the wealth here.