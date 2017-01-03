Lionel Messi opened 2017 with a wildly disrespectful double nutmeg goal in training

Barcelona are back in training after the winter break, and clearly Lionel Messi didn’t make any resolutions to stop embarrassing people in the new year. Barcelona held an open training session on their return, and Messi’s first goal of 2017 was predictably ridiculous.

Messi takes on Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto, twisting and teasing them before slotting an impossibly easy finish through the legs of both goalkeeper Jordi Masip AND Rafinha at the same time. It’s vintage Messi, and all his teammates can do is laugh and secretly curse him for embarrassing him in front of all their fans.

Barça may have only just returned from their much-needed break (ahem, English Premier League), but it looks like Messi’s just as sharp and ruthless as he was in 2016. That can’t be good news for the rest of the world.