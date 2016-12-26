Watch: Brawl breaks out in Liga MX final between Tigres and Club America

Tempers flared in the Liga MX final as Tigres and Club America broke out into a brawl on Christmas.

It’s still not clear exactly what happened, but sometimes a video is all you need to get the picture. It was bad enough that 10 minutes of extra time were tacked on to…extra time. We don’t even know yet how many red cards went out.

Look no further.

Someone has to win, eventually.

