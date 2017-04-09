Jose Mourinho: Manchester United would have given up on top 4 with loss

Manchester United are still in the race for the top four. And that’s only because they beat Sunderland on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho admitted after the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over the Black Cats the his team would have had to give up on their Premier League dreams.

“After Liverpool and Manchester City’s victories, if we didn’t win today it’s almost mathematically impossible [to finish fourth]. It was important for us to win and that was the main objective,” said Mourinho.

“We did that and, apart from that, there were no more injuries to add to the difficult list we have, because we don’t hide that we are still fighting for our situation in the Premier League.”

Manchester United sit four points back of fourth place Manchester City with a match in hand. They’re six points behind third place Liverpool, but the Red Devils have two matches in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s men, so that’s very much in play too. But that’s only because they won against Sunderland, in Mourinho’s mind.

Had the Red Devils fallen on Sunday, they would have turned all their attention to the Europa League. As Mourinho pointed out, “it’s the only competition we can win now,” but it’s not simply about getting a trophy. Winning the tournament earns them a spot in next season’s Champions League, so it’s just as good as a top four Premier League finish.

It’s not clear whether Mourinho is going to make the Premier League or Europa League his top priority, but he does still have to think about both … all because of one result. It sure has been a wild season at Old Trafford.

