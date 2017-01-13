Jose Mourinho comically answers reporter’s phone during press conference

If you’re a reporter and need to record a press conference on your cell phone, for the love of everything, put it on silent.

Jose Mourinho was interrupted by what appears to be the loudest cell phone ring in the world during a press conference this week. He stopped his talk, picked up the phone, and answered it.

Put it on silent next time, mate! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

Mourinho found out where the caller was from — TalkSport — and then dryly gave the phone to the reporter it belonged to. The MUTV cameras didn’t give him a break either, zooming in on him as he apologized profusely.

At the end of it all, Mourinho held a smile for a few seconds, then asked: “What was the question?”