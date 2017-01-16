Jose Mourinho explains why Jurgen Klopp was so furious with him on sideline

The Liverpool-Manchester United match on Sunday may have ended in a 1-1 draw, but it was by no means a boring affair.

The action on the sideline heated up in the second half when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly furious with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. His anger stemmed from an incident in which United’s Ander Herrera grabbed Roberto Firmino’s jersey on a counter and ripped it. Firmino retaliated, shoving Herrera, and both received yellow cards.

Klopp was livid with Mourinho, but after the match, Mourinho said it came down to a misunderstanding.

From his postgame remarks:

“He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn’t. No problem at all.

“I think the game was correct, I think the players gave everything in an emotional way, professional way. I think the referee managed very well that part of the game. So I think the game was a great publicity for the Premier League all around the world.”

Mourinho also praised Liverpool’s defending, saying “we had lots of critics [for our defensive play] but today Liverpool don’t deserve critics.”

While Mourinho was kind about his opponent’s performance, Klopp was less diplomatic, repeatedly referring to Manchester United’s long-ball tactics.

Via BBC Sport:

“In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls [to] Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after 80 minutes [of] high intense football, it is really hard.

“…It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game, which is why we are not 100 percent satisfied.”