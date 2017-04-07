Jose Mourinho says ‘killer’ Chicharito would score 20 goals with Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was feeling extra nostalgic on Friday, wistfully describing his wishes for a goal-scoring threat like Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. The Manchester United boss said his current outfit suffers from an abundance of players that “are not really players in love with the goal.”

Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit double figures among United’s striker’s, and his 27 goals in all competitions far and away lead the team. The other strikers at Mourinho’s disposal — Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford — have mustered a combined 19 goals on the season. In fact, United’s second-leading scorer is a midfielder, Juan Mata, with 10 goals.

It’s this dearth of production from his strikers that has Mourinho regretful that United sold the likes of Chicharito.

“They are good players, they are creative players, they can create, but naturally they are not the kind of guy that is a killer,” Mourinho said.

“I give a simple example. In the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents and the way we play in the box, I think Chicharito would have 20 goals easily. Even coming from the bench for the last 10 or 20 minutes, he would have 20 goals.”

He is the guy that naturally the ball rebounds here, rebounds there. Boom! Goal. The goalkeeper saves. Boom! Goal. The cross is coming, he anticipates the first post header. Goal,” the Portuguese said.

Mourinho has never been shy about his affinity for the 28-year-old Chicharito, once saying he “never” would have sold the Mexican if he’d been managing the Red Devils. Alas, Louis van Gaal offloaded Chicharito to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for €12 million. The Mexican has flourished in the Bundesliga, scoring 27 goals in his 51 league appearances.

Assuming he’d notch 20 under Mourinho in the Premier League is a pretty bold assumption, but Mou has never been one to make boring proclamations. Hypotheticals aside, Mourinho’s comments have to be a wake-up call for the United strikers that aren’t named Ibrahimovic. If they don’t start “falling in love” with the goal soon, they could be out the door.

