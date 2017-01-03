Bayer Leverkusen say Chicharito will stay, but the Mexican needs to step up his game

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez isn’t leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Despite speculation that the club would be open to selling their striker, sporting director Rudi Voller not only said that they expected Chicharito to stay with Bayer, he put pressure on the Mexican to step up his game in the second half of the season.

When asked about the rumors that Chicharito could be sold, Voller told Bild, “I can’t imagine it. We need a good and functioning Chicharito.”

Bayer Leverkusen most certainly do need more from Chicharito. He hasn’t scored since October 1, a stretch that has now reached 15 matches.

“Chicharito now needs to show more,” Voller continued. “He knows best that he needs to step up his game.”

Voller was sympathetic to Chicahrito’s situation. The Mexican’s girlfriend has been sick and Voller said that the stress from that situation made everything tough on the striker.

Chicharito’s girlfriend is reportedly doing better and the expectation is that Chicharito will find his old form after the winter break. He scored 33 goals in his first 48 matches for Bayer Leverkusen, becoming one of their best players and one of the Bundesliga’s best goal scorers. That obviously wasn’t the case in the fall, but he gets a new start in 2017 and he’ll still be with Bayer Leverkusen. They’re not letting him go. They’re simply expecting more from him.