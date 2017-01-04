James Rodriguez confirms he will stay with Real Madrid

James Rodriguez is staying at Real Madrid. The Colombian confirmed that he has decided not to leave the club and will finish out the season with the Merengues.

“I’m staying, I’m staying,” James said after Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey win on Wednesday.

The last time James spoke on his future was last month after Real Madrid won the Club World Cup. He told reporters that he would consider a move away from the Bernabeu in hopes of getting more playing time. After a couple weeks of silence, James’ dad came out and said that his son would remain with Real Madrid and now James has confirmed it himself, essentially ending any speculation that he would be sold this month.

James has struggled to get consistent playing time ever since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2014. He was a World Cup darling, having starred in the tournament that summer, and a rising star, but he’s been unable to crack the starting lineup for Real Madrid with any regularity in the 30 months since. That’s the problem with joining a team that has Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and all of the Merengues’ other world class players.

But that isn’t going to change anytime soon and James will have to continue battling with some of the best players around to get on the pitch at the Bernabeu. He’s apparently content to do so — the giant wages Real Madrid pay him probably help — and will stay with Real Madrid, at least through the end of the season.