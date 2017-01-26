Hull City players honor injured Ryan Mason with pre-match tribute

Hull City might have been missing a key player on the pitch against Manchester United, but Ryan Mason wasn’t far from their minds. The Tigers midfielder suffered a skull fracture following a nasty collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill last weekend. The injury required surgery, which was successful, and the club last said he was making “excellent progress.”

While Mason still recovers in the hospital, his teammates saw to it to remind him he’s still with them in spirit. The entire squad donned Mason’s No. 25 kit ahead of their EFL League Cup match against United, and manager Marco Silva was fully on board.

📷 | “We need to react like a team to support @RyanMason. It's important he feels our support.” – Marco Silva​ #OneRyanMason pic.twitter.com/RjM4PFTM55 — Hull City (@HullCity) January 26, 2017

Mason’s recovery timeline has yet to be determined, but Hull have indicated they’ll provide updates as warranted. With two goals and two assists in all competitions for the Tigers this season, Hull will certainly miss Mason as he’s on the mend.

We wish him a safe and speedy recovery!