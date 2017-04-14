How Orlando City captured a community and proved that MLS can thrive in Florida

When Orlando was given an MLS expansion team, it came with a healthy dose of skepticism. After all, Florida had two MLS teams before, and both folded. The state was supposed to be a no fly zone for top flight professional soccer, but Orlando City SC has erased any questions about Florida’s love for the game.

The Lions have been nothing short of a smashing success since making their debut in 2015. They packed the Citrus Bowl for two years, and last month they opened a gorgeous new stadium that is all their own.

Oh yeah, and that beautiful new building been packed too.

Orlando City has become a part of the community. It was evident in the way the club became part of the healing process after the tragedy at Pulse nightclub, and it’s evident as it lays down roots throughout the city.

Professional soccer can’t make it in Florida? That myth has been busted, and Orlando City did it.