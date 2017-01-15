In a heart-warming display, Everton players made the day of a young cancer patient

As Romelu Lukaku got ready for Everton’s clash vs. Manchester City on Sunday, it was hard to not notice that he was carrying an adorable pint-sized fan in his arms.

But that wasn’t just any young fan — that was Bradley Lowery, a 5-year-old battling terminal cancer who Everton has dubbed their mascot. Everton made the young boy’s day by letting him come out on the pitch with the players during warm-ups and joining in on the fun.

Though the child is a big-time Sunderland fan, he’s gotten the support of clubs and fans around the Premier League, including Everton. He has neuroblastoma, a rare cancer, that is very life-threatening.

Everton donated £200,000 toward potentially life-saving treatments in the United States, which will cost around £700,000. Supporters in Sunderland have taken up his cause, including singing a song dedicated to him, and the club has invited him to go on the pitch with players.

After Everton easily dispatched Manchester City on Sunday, the boy and his family made it clear on social media that Everton made his day with their gestures for the youngster. That’s the beautiful game at its finest.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER