Gladbach’s Twitter account gave up tweeting during a blowout loss

It’s tough to find a league with a better social media stable than Germany’s top flight. The Bundesliga consistently delivers with quality tweets, and Borussia Moenchengladbach might just be the gold standard.

Moenchengladbach, aka Gladbach, aka A German Team, played a friendly against 2. Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on Tuesday. The result wasn’t pretty for Gladbach, who sit 13th in the Bundesliga. Bochum scored early and then had doubled their lead before halftime.

Eventually, Gladbach were down four goals late in the match. That’s when the team’s twitter account decided to throw in the towel.

We're gonna stop tweeting now. We'll let you know when it's over. #BMGBOC 0-4 pic.twitter.com/jurTSeI4W1 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2017

The silence paid off! Well, kind of.

Full time. Our silence brought about a goal from @kwameAyeboah after some good work from László #Bénes though. Nice job! #BMGBOC 1-4 pic.twitter.com/gBGK57y1dM — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2017

A late consolation came via Kwame Yeboah, but that was about it. Losing to a lower-division team is never a good look, but Gladbach managed to come out of this looking OK. Thankfully, it was just a friendly.

Sometimes you just have to take your medicine … especially on social media.