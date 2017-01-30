Former USMNT star Oguchi Onyewu signs with Philadelphia Union in search of a comeback

The Philadelphia Union are dipping back into the past of the U.S. men’s national team for their latest signing. Oguchi Onyewu, who represented the USMNT in two World Cups, has signed with the Union, the club announced Monday.

If it feels like you haven’t heard Onyewu’s name in a while, that’s probably because you haven’t. He hasn’t played competitive soccer since 2015, but he checks a big box for the Union by adding depth and veteran experience to their back line.

“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Union sporting director Earnie Stewart in a statement. “He provides excellent depth at the center back position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”

Onyewu, 34, was one of the USMNT’s brightest prospects, having represented the U.S. in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. Injuries interrupted his career during a successful stint with Standard Liège and he struggled to get back into form. He signed for European clubs like Milan and Queens Park Rangers, although he never played for either of those clubs.

His last competitive match was back in 2015 for Charlton Athletic and trials with New York City FC, Glasgow Rangers and D.C. United didn’t result in a contract offer. Now, he should finally see a return to the pitch with the Union this season.

One of the Union’s biggest needs going into 2017 was a veteran centerback, but signing Onyewu is far from a sure thing. As a depth piece, however, it’s a low risk and a high reward if he can be both healthy and in form. And if the Union want some experience and a veteran presence in the locker room, Onyewu’s 13 years in Europe are certainly an asset. (There was also that time he broke Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s ribs in a fight, which has to count for something.)

The Union have had a very young back line – their centerback pool last year had an average age of around 23 – and they lacked depth. When rookie Josh Yaro missed several weeks due to a concussion, their back-up of Ken Tribbett struggled. Onyewu should alleviate at least some of those concerns.

“Gooch has come in and trained, his fitness and movement is further along than I anticipated with the layoff that he’s had,” Union coach Jim Curtin reportedly said. “It’s impressive. He’s done well with our young guys, communicating and leading them.”

Onyewu’s signing comes just as famed American prodigy Freddy Adu started a trial with the Portland Timbers, so maybe 2017 can be the year of the American comeback.