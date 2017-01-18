Former pro tennis player notes that new Juventus logo is *extremely* similar to his logo

Robin Söderling is a former professional tennis player who made it as high as No. 4 in the world back in 2010. In 2013, he had some branding work done for his RS-tennis website, and he and his team came up with a “RS” logo that may look very familiar.

This week, he shared the image of that logo along with the new Juventus logo which the Italian club unveiled this week.

Is it intentional? Who knows. I doubt Juventus would be silly enough to blatantly rip someone off, and I could see how they’d get to the logo, especially if they used these old Juventus jerseys as an influence.

After seeing this, I can appreciate the new Juventus logo more. Not saying it's an upgrade but I get it. pic.twitter.com/p5rt5i8Ta0 — Mark Yesilevskiy (@MarkWhyy) January 17, 2017

You can see Söderling’s logo in action at his website.