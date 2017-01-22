The finish on this floating strike from Celtic’s Scott Sinclair is absurdly wonderful

When it comes to the Scottish Cup, a clear favorite is always powerhouse side Celtic. On Sunday, they proved why they are a force to be reckoned with via a stunning Scott Sinclair strike.

Check out this absurd finish from Sinclair:

He could not have weighted and placed the ball more perfectly. That lofted rainbow seems to just hang in the air before it dips under the crossbar, bounces off the far post and goes in.

That was the first goal in a 3-0 rout over Albion Rovers and you get the sense that Albion knew they were in for a tough day after Sinclair’s 30th-minute finish. With the win, Celtic cruises into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup and their chances of winning a treble remains intact.

Sinclair is having a fine season with 13 goals so far and who can demand more from him if, when he does score, he delivers beauties like that?