FIFA approves the expansion to 48-team World Cup

The members of FIFA approved a measure on Tuesday that would expand the field of the World Cup from its current 32 teams to 48, a change that will be implemented in 2026.

FIFA’s Twitter feed announced that the vote was unanimous.

The FIFA Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026:

16 groups of 3 teams. Details to follow after the meeting. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 10, 2017

The new format will see an initial round with 16 groups of three teams, with the top two teams advancing in each, leaving a field of 32.

Beyond concerns about diluting the talent with an expanded field, FIFA must also answer questions about how the extra two games for each team will affect the quality of play in the World Cup, and how wise it is to mess with the proven formula of the most beloved international soccer tournament in the world.

New FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been a proponent of the expanded World Cup, initially proposing a 40-team tournament before eyeing an even larger field.