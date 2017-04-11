Explosion near Borussia Dortmund team bus injures one ahead of Champions League match

On Tuesday afternoon there was explosion near the Borussia Dortmund team bus at the team’s hotel, the club has confirmed. The club’s official Twitter account said that one person was injured, but all of the players are safe and that there was no danger anywhere near the stadium.

The explosion came before Borussia Dortmund’s home match against AS Monaco in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Earlier, Dortmund police confirmed that there had been an explosion, but provided no other details and cautioned against rumors and speculation.

Update (2:16 p.m. ET): Borussia Dortmund have said that the officials will meet at 2:30 p.m. ET to decide on whether the match will go ahead or if it will be postponed.