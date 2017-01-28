Emerson Hyndman’s dream start with Rangers just got dreamier with this goal

The notion of players enjoying a “dream start” at a new club can be an overused phrase. But then, sometimes it’s true.

Case in point: Emerson Hyndman’s stint at Rangers so far. One week ago, he nabbed a game-winning assist in his debut. This week, he is scoring goals like this:

Calm, cool, collected. Hyndman got the ball right back after racing up the pitch and he took a couple touches to create some space. Then he fired, and his low near-post shot was placed in a tough spot, good enough for the 2-0 finish over Motherwell.

But the 20-year-old American was also setting up goals, too. To open Saturday’s scoring, Hyndman slipped a perfect through-ball behind Motherwell’s back line with a great bit of vision:

Hyndman has still only been with Rangers for one week, but it already looks like leaving Bournemouth in search of playing time was definitely the right call. He is not only getting minutes, but he is building the sort of confidence that can propel a young player forward.

A spot on the U.S. men’s national team doesn’t look super close at the moment – the Americans have a lot of good central midfield options, including the new ones Bruce Arena is bringing into the fold. But if Hyndman keeps this up and stays consistent, his stated wish of breaking into the USMNT should happen sooner rather than later.