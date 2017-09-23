Dynamo host New York City FC in relocated game (Sep 23, 2017)

The Houston Dynamo are hosting New York City FC but are traveling a little further in their attempt to stop a four-game winless streak.

Instead of facing NYCFC at Yankee Stadium, the Dynamo will play Saturday’s game at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The game was moved from Houston on Aug. 22 due to impact of Hurricane Harvey. Since the Yankees are scheduled for a makeup game against the Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon, the teams were unable to play in New York since it takes 72 hours for Yankee Stadium to make the transition between soccer and baseball.

Instead, the Dynamo will travel about 105 miles further northeast coming off a pair of shutout losses to San Jose and Colorado. Those defeats left Houston with 38 points and tied with Real Salt Lake and Dallas for the sixth and final playoff spot.

Despite being tied in terms of points, Houston does not hold the advantage for the sixth and final playoff spot based on total wins. All three teams trail fifth-place San Jose by just a point.

Houston (10-10-8) once led the Western Conference but a 1-3-3 slide has dropped them into a crowded race for the final playoff spot.

“I think with the two results that we’ve had is a wake-up call for everybody,” goalkeeper Tyler Deric told the team’s official website. “We were sitting nicely during the season, and it is crunch time. We are not where we want to be. It’s really important that as a team we realize what is going on and that we make the changes that are necessary.”

NYFC (15-8-6) will get a boost from a fit David Villa, who has missed two games with adductor irritation he suffered while training with the Spanish National Team. He returned to play the final 18 minutes in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw at Colorado last week.

Villa leads the league with 19 goals and is the reigning MVP.

The 35-year old Spanish international has 60 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances in MLS. Before the injury, he registered at least one point in four consecutive games with a goal or an assist. He has at least a goal or an assist in 17 of 24 games he has started this season.

“He is a top-class finisher,” Deric told the Houston Chronicle. “Anything he hits, it seems to be on target. We have to be ready.”

NYFC has 51 points, putting it 11 points behind Toronto for first place in the Eastern Conference. It also is three points ahead of Chicago and five in front of Atlanta.

“I think it’s another tough game, there’s no doubt about it,” NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira told MLS.com “They’re (Houston) fighting for a spot in the playoffs, the same for us as well We’re getting to the last five games of the season, so if we win, the points will be important.”