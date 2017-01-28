This David Alaba free kick goal is absolutely perfect

Bayern Munich have about a dozen great free kick takers, so to get the job for the Bavarians, you have to be exceptional.

David Alaba is exceptional.

That free kick might as well be a work of art. You couldn’t walk up to the goal and place the ball in a better place. To say it’s inch perfect sells it short. It’s perfect, period.

Next time Bayern Munich get a free kick, this is how the discussion is going to go:

Robben: “I want it, I’m great at these.”

Ribery: “True, but I’m also great at these.”

Lewandowski: “You’re both great, but so am I and I want it.”

Alonso: “Seriously, hitting the ball is what I do. You’re all great, but it’s gotta be me.”

Alaba: “Excuse me, but did you see my last free kick?”

Everyone: “Good point. It’s yours, David.”

And that is exactly how it should go.