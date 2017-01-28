This David Alaba free kick goal is absolutely perfect
Bayern Munich have about a dozen great free kick takers, so to get the job for the Bavarians, you have to be exceptional.
David Alaba is exceptional.
It doesn't get more precise than this. 😳 #Bundesliga #SVWFCB https://t.co/kx2L0FX301
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 28, 2017
That free kick might as well be a work of art. You couldn’t walk up to the goal and place the ball in a better place. To say it’s inch perfect sells it short. It’s perfect, period.
Next time Bayern Munich get a free kick, this is how the discussion is going to go:
Robben: “I want it, I’m great at these.”
Ribery: “True, but I’m also great at these.”
Lewandowski: “You’re both great, but so am I and I want it.”
Alonso: “Seriously, hitting the ball is what I do. You’re all great, but it’s gotta be me.”
Alaba: “Excuse me, but did you see my last free kick?”
Everyone: “Good point. It’s yours, David.”
And that is exactly how it should go.