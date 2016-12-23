Cristiano Ronaldo donates to charity for Syria, tells children: ‘Don’t lose your hope’

Cristiano Ronaldo has a message for the children of Syria: “Don’t lose your hope.”

The Real Madrid star posted a video to his social media accounts on Friday encouraging the youth in war-hit Syria, saying, “The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.”

A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 23, 2016

The Portuguese also made a “generous donation” to Save the Children, the foundation announced. His contribution will help feed, clothe and pay for medical procedures for those affected by the conflict in Aleppo and all across Syria. A Global Artist Ambassador for Save the Children, Ronaldo’s message comes at a time where every little bit could help in war-weary Syria.

Only on Thursday did opposition forces pull out of Aleppo after over four years of fighting between rebels and the government. Now, the government is in full control for the first time since 2012. Years of air raids and battling has left Aleppo in a state of ruin, with countless innocent citizens caught in between.

The U.N. estimates about 400,000 people have been killed in the Syrian city since March 2011, according to the International Business Times.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s generous donation will help us to support children from Aleppo and across Syria, who have suffered things children should never have to live through,” Save the Children’s North-West Syria Country Director Nick Finney said in a statement.

“We are tremendously grateful for his life-changing support. Ronaldo is not only one of the world’s most iconic sports figures, but he also has become a beacon of hope for millions of boys and girls worldwide — and hope is something that Syria’s children need now more than ever.”

Those looking to join Ronaldo in contributing to Save the Children can research donating here.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

