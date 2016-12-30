Cristiano Ronaldo subject of €300 million bid from China with €100 million salary

If you thought Oscar’s big-money move to Shanghai SIPG was a jaw-dropper, you’d better take a seat.

An unnamed Chinese club bid an astounding €300 million for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, his agent has revealed. Furthermore, the Chinese Super League club apparently was set to break off a whopping €100+ million annual salary for Ronaldo.

“From China, they’ve offered €300 million to Real Madrid and more than €100 million per year to the player,” Jorge Mendes said in an interview with Sky Sports Italy. “But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China,” Mendes added.

The Chinese Super League teams have really thrown their weight around in the transfer market the past couple of windows. Going after a fish as big as Ronaldo is an entirely new level, however. Ronaldo is one of the game’s best-ever players and is coming off of a career year in 2016, which he capped with another Ballon d’Or trophy earlier in December.

Getting him to leave Real Madrid is a pipe dream for any club, especially if the club doesn’t even come close to the prestige level he’s used to. Of course, it could all just be a ploy from Mendes to gain leverage in future negotiations with Real Madrid, but that would be pretty brazen.

Still, more than €100 million per year? If it’s true, even the well-to-do Ronaldo had to give it a thought. Even for just a second.