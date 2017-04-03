Club cancels season after Barcelona B humiliated them by 12-0 score

One team is taking their ball and going home after getting destroyed, and it’s somewhat hard to blame them. A third-division club in Spain has decided to fold after a humiliating 12-0 loss to Barcelona’s B team.

The lopsided defeat ensured Eldense would be relegated out of Spain’s third division, but the club announced on Sunday it would cease all sporting activity. The club, which was founded in 1921, said they would terminate their contract with Italian investors backing the club.

Barcelona shared highlights of Saturday’s fateful match, and Eldense players can be seen in tears after the final whistle:

Although the club has decided to call it quits, they are on the schedule for six more matches this season so it’s unclear how those fixtures will be handled.

The 12-0 loss equaled a record for the largest margin in Spain’s third division. Barcelona B sit atop their regional group in the division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

