Sounders say they don’t know if or when Clint Dempsey will play again

Clint Dempsey hasn’t played in a match since August because of an irregular heartbeat and there hasn’t been much clarity on when he will return. According to Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey, there is some doubt on whether he will play again, period.

“Whether he plays soccer again, what level he can play, how long he can play, etc. Those are all things that we don’t know,” Lagerwey said on a conference call.

Lagerwey was responding to a question about whether the team could make a January signing. The team has a Designated Player spot open with Nelson Valdez set to leave and Lagerwey said that how they approach filling that spot, as well as other signings, is “tricky” because of the uncertainty surrounding Dempsey.

Dempsey was initially ruled out for a match against the Portland Timbers on August 26, but at the time, the Sounders were “cautiously optimistic” that he would play again in 2016. The 33-year-old returned to training on September 14, but not even two weeks later, the Sounders ruled him out for the remainder of the year.

Since then, Dempsey has trained lightly on the side and indicated to new United States manager Bruce Arena that he would be ready for 2017. Arena said he would call Dempsey into January training camp if he was cleared to play. Meanwhile, the Sounders went on to win MLS Cup without Dempsey.

Obviously, with a heart problem, the primary concern has nothing to do with soccer. It’s most important that he be healthy and live a good life, but the Sounders and U.S. would love to get Dempsey back on the pitch. Dempsey has indicated that he’s itching to play again too. Hopefully he does, but it’s clear that it’s no guarantee right now.