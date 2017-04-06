Christian Pulisic could become a ‘global superstar,’ Dortmund exec says

We’ve seen plenty of fans and pundits gush about Christian Pulisic, but now his own club team is getting in on the act. The young American could eventually become a “global superstar,” according to Borussia Dortmund marketing executive Carsten Cramer.

Pulisic’s impact is unlike anything an American has previously accomplished, Cramer said.

“By American standards, Christian Pulisic has the potential to become a global superstar,” Cramer told Spox, via Goal.com.

“There has not been a comparable player in the past. To that effect, he is a gigantic draw, maybe comparable to Shinji Kagawa’s relevance in Japan.”

Pulisic is still just 18 years old, but he’s blossoming in his first full season in the top flight of the Bundesliga. He’s 33 appearances in all competitions for BVB, notching five goals and nine assists. The Hershey, Penn. native has started six Champions League matches this term, too.

He’s also impressing on the international stage, making his debut in March 2016 at just 17 years old. In seven World Cup qualification matches he’s scored three goals and five assists. The winger recently signed a deal that keeps him with Dortmund through 2020, so he figures to feature into their long-term plans.

He still has a long way to go to becoming a global icon of the “one name variety,” but he’s certainly off to a good start in his young career.

