Watch Chicharito finally score to end his goal-scoring drought

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s goal-scoring drought is officially over.

Coming into Saturday, Chicharito hadn’t scored in 120 days. Bayer Leverkusen said they weren’t going to sell him, but they did put him on notice that he needed to step it up. The goal-scoring issue was becoming a big deal.

But with a sneaky header against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Chicharito’s curse has been lifted.

The goal itself was a poacher’s goal, through and through. Gladbach simply lost track of Chicharito and he did what he did best, which was score an opportunist goal.

Regardless, the Mexican international will be glad to see the narrative of his goal-scoring drought put to an end. Before Saturday, Chicharito hadn’t scored for club or country since October 1. Something seemed to be up with the striker, as he even missed a penalty attempt against Freiburg last month with an easily-saved weak effort.

It got so bad that he had to tell reporters that he didn’t need a hypnotist to help him after Tigres striker Andre-Pierre Gignac claimed hypnotherapy ended his own drought. Seriously.

“I don’t need any hypnotist to be what I am,” Hernandez said a less than three weeks ago. “… I know that sooner or later the goals will come.”

That they did. It should be noted that Chicharito did score in a friendly match during the winter break, but scoring in an official Bundesliga match is quite a different thing. Everyone can now agree his goal-scoring drought is officially done after 1,400 minutes for club and country.

The timing looks good for the El Tri star too. Although Mexico looks overwhelmingly likely to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, games aren’t won on paper, and with qualifying resuming in March, they will have a more confident Chicharito at their disposal.