Chelsea’s players are loving life, can’t stop trolling each other on social media

The good vibes are back at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte didn’t just bring an innovative new tactical formation, a 13-game win streak, and a top-of-the-table position; he brought fun back. Chelsea’s players are playing confidently, but they’re enjoying themselves too, and it shows on the pitch.

It especially shows on the training ground, and that’s nowhere more evident than on social media, where Chelsea’s players have been trolling each other mercilessly. First, Thibault Courtois took to Twitter to post a video of himself drilling a perfect free kick in training. In response, Cesc Fabregas posted this video of himself finishing past Courtois.

Easy practice against @thibautcourtois today in training 😅😂 A video posted by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Fabregas, who was thought to be on his way out of the club just a few weeks ago, has become an important piece of this Chelsea team, with three assists and a game-winning goal in his last five matches.

Nathan Ake is back at the club after some impressive performances with Bournemouth, and Nathaniel Chalobah showed how excited he was to see his buddy back at the club on his Instagram story:

Nathaniel Chalobah delighted to see Nathan Ake back at Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/imsYlvTMQs — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 10, 2017

The positive vibes are clearly flowing through Chelsea, because Willian got in on the fun too, continuing the goalkeeper trolling with two videos of him scoring on Asmir Begovic, with a cheeky “sorry Asmir” caption on both.

Sorry @asmir1 😂 A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:08am PST

Sorry again mate @asmir1 😂 A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Chelsea may have had their win streak snapped by Tottenham, but clearly it hasn’t done a thing to affect their spirits. They’re still five points clear at the top of the league, they’ve been nearly unstoppable lately, and there’s a newfound belief and positivity around the club that had disappeared toward the end of Mourinho’s tenure.

Things are bright at Chelsea, and that bodes well for the future.