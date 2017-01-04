Chelsea’s amazing, record-tying winning streak finally comes to an end

Chelsea’s winning streak is finally over. The Blues fell to Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0, on Wednesday, snapping a run of 13 straight matches with a win that tied the Premier League record.

With the winning streak over, Chelsea will have to settle for going into the record books as the joint-best winning streak ever. Their run will go in next to Arsenal’s from 2002, when the Gunners also won 13 straight.

As if Chelsea’s winning streak wasn’t impressive enough on its own, the Blues were spectacularly dominant over those 13 matches. They out-scored their opponents 32-4 in that run, keeping 10 clean sheets and scoring at least three goals on six occasions. It wasn’t just that Chelsea won match after match, to the point that they equaled the league record — they obliterated teams in a way that we’ve rarely seen.

It’s no surprise that over the course of those 13 matches, Chelsea went from sixth place all the way to first. Even after their loss to Tottenham, the Blues still sit five points clear of the rest of the league and if they’re going to lose a match, doing so away to the third place team in the league would be hardly categorized as a bad loss.

To say that Chelsea’s winning streak was special is a massive understatement. It was unlike anything we’ve seen in more than a decade and only once before. It may have been the best stretch of soccer in the history of the Premier League. But it’s over and now, for the first time since September 24 (!), we can say that Chelsea have lost.