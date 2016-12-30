Cesare Prandelli quits Valencia post after 3 months in charge

Valencia will have a new manager in 2017, as the club announced that Cesare Prandelli resigned from his post Friday. The Spanish club said Prandelli made “his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach” and Valencia’s seemingly never-ending coaching carousel continues.

Prandelli’s announcement comes after just three months in charge or the club, where he managed eight matches. The 59-year-old Italian won his first match, but lost seven straight before his resignation. Los Che sit on the brink of La Liga’s relegation zone, and Prandelli met with Valencia owner Peter Lim to hold “crisis talks” earlier this month.

Whatever came of those talks apparently didn’t make a difference, as now Valencia must find yet another manager. Salvador “Voro” González will step in once again as interim manager while the club looks to name their eighth manager since Lim took over the club in May 2014.

Struggling to rediscover the stability they once enjoyed under Unai Emery until his departure in June 2012, Valencia have gone through a long list of managers. Among the names on that list to come and go: Mauricio Pellegrino, Pako Ayestaran, Nuno Espírito Santo and Gary Neville.

Now, Prandelli’s name joins that club of managers unable to find a remedy for the beleaguered club.

